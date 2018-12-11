Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner has been branded a “thug” after he called SNP MP Stewart McDonald a “piece of shit” in the House of Commons.

The so-called “beast of Bolsover” later defended his attack on the Glasgow South MP during a debate on Brexit, saying he had put McDonald “in his place”.

The row broke out during an urgent question to ministers from Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May’s shock decision to pull the meaningful vote on her EU withdrawal deal.

McDonald had been heckling Corbyn from the SNP benches after which 86-year-old firebrand Skinner was seen to turn around and unload the expletive.

The SNP defence spokesman then took to Twitter to complain about his Labour colleague’s “parliamentary habit”.