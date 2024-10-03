'Weak Weak Weak': Labour Condemned For Giving Up Sovereignty Over Chagos Islands

Aerial view of Le Morne Brabant mountain which is in the World Heritage site of the UNESCO Sapsiwai via Getty Images

A furious row has erupted after the government announced that it has given up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands after more than 50 years.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said the move would “strengthen our role in safeguarding global security”.

The islands are strategically significant because of their location in the Indian Ocean and contain a UK-US military base at Diego Garcia.

Under the agreement, control of the islands will be handed over to the government of Mauritius - but the military base will continue to operate as it does at the moment.

Chagossians were forced to leave the central Indian Ocean territory by 1973 to make way for the military base at Diego Garcia.

The expulsions are regarded as one of the most shameful parts of Britain’s modern colonial history and Chagossians have spent decades fighting to return to the islands.

Lammy said: “This government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges.

“Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner.”

The move, which follows two years of negotiations between the UK and Mauritius, was also welcomed by US president Joe Biden.

He said: “I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations between the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the status of the Chagos Archipelago.

“It is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes.”

But Conservative Party leadership contenders condemned the deal in separate posts on X.

James Cleverly, who was foreign secretary when the negotiations between the UK and Mauritius began, said: “Weak, weak, weak! Labour lied to get into office. Said they’d be whiter than white, said they wouldn’t put up taxes, said they’d stand up to the EU, said that they be patriotic. All lies!”

Weak, weak, weak!



Labour lied to get into office.



Said they’d be whiter than white, said they wouldn’t put up taxes, said they’d stand up to the EU, said that they be patriotic.



— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 3, 2024

Tom Tugendhat described the decision as “a shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed”.

This is a shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed.@FCDOGovUK has negotiated against Britain’s interest & it was disgraceful that these negotiations started under our watch.



— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) October 3, 2024

Rpbert Jenrick said: “Handing over our strategically important territory to an ally of China and paying them for the privilege is an act of surrender.

