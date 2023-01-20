Suffering With Back Pain? This Unmissable Sale On Wearable Posture Correctors Could Be Just The Answer

Percko Wearable posture correctors strengthen the back muscles and realign your spine to alleviate pain

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Heavy bags, slumping on the sofa, desk work, or maybe a medical condition, can all wreak havoc with your posture, but Percko has created a solution, or three, to improve your stance for the long haul.

Advertisement

The French brand has created a trio of wearable posture correctors, the Lyne Up, Lyne Fit and Lyne Home collections, which are recognised as medical devices by the MHRA, to strengthen the back muscles, realign your spine, elongate your posture and alleviate back, hip and shoulder pain.

Percko’s Lyne Up creation includes the Everyday Vest, which is designed for everyday wear, the Lyne Fit sports top to protect your back during exercise, while the Lyne Home design provides the necessary support when completing tasks around the home, such as working, cooking, cleaning, gardening or DIY.

All of the Lyne designs offer drug-free pain relief to resolve back pain and correct poor posture in anyone, of any age or size, in just a matter of weeks.

The proof is in the pudding, as research conducted by Percko has found over 72.5% of shoppers have reported reduced back pain since wearing the Lyne Up top.

Advertisement

The good news doesn’t stop there as the Lyne creations are now on sale.

Shoppers who buy any item in Percko’s Lyne collections are eligible for 40% off their second purchase. Considering one t-shirt retails for £99, while two will set you back £158.40 instead of £198, it’s an unmissable saving.

No discount code is required, all you have to do is select two items from any Lyne range, which you can mix and match, and see the price automatically drop at the checkout.

Percko The range is available in different colours and can be worn discreetly under other clothing

The method behind Percko’s magic lies in the elasticated tensors, also known as Percko’s patented Lyne technology. These tensors are located along the shoulders to open the chest, as well as the lower back to align the spine and pelvis.

The dual action of the sensors work in a similar way to Kinesio tape, as they support the target area, alleviate any pain, and correct posture, while the OEKO-TEX breathable fabric ensures optimum comfort for the wearer throughout the day.

Advertisement

Every item in Percko’s Lyne ranges can be worn discreetly underneath clothing. Simply slip into the T-shirt or vest, adjust the belt fastening around the stomach to suit your comfort, layer on your outfit and let the innovative design do its work with absolute discretion.

Percko advise wearing the Lyne design of your choice solidly for 21 days, so your body subconsciously adapts and learns the healthy postural habit. Following the three week-run, shoppers can choose to wear the top twice a week to maintain the upright stance. It really is that simple.

Percko’s Lyne Up Everyday Vest comes in two styles; a V-neck T-shirt for men, or a tank top for women, both of which come in black or nude colours.

The Lyne Fit top comes in the same two styles, but in black or royal blue hues, while the Lyne Home is one style and colour for men, as well as women, and fits like a rucksack.

To find your perfect Percko size, women must submit their height, bra size and cup size, while men must share their weight, height, and age, when ordering your preferred garment.

Advertisement

Percko’s inclusive and practical innovations promise major natural health benefits with affordable price tags, so it is no surprise the label has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 star Trustpilot rating. Percko has a 100-day return option.

Throw into the mix the hefty 40% off reduction, it’s safe to say the Lyne ranges are an investment your body will thank you for. If not,