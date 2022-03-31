'Only In The UK': Reports Of Thundersnow Hit Britain Just A Week After Heatwave

A person trying to cycle in the Pennines on Wednesday March 30, 2022. Owen Humphreys via PA Wire/PA Images

A wave of snow, ice and hail – along with a touch of thunder – hit the UK overnight just days after a heatwave.

The influx of bad weather has particularly rocked the east of England and Scotland after a gust of Arctic air pushed temperatures down to below freezing overnight.

Advertisement

West Yorkshire was coated a thick layer of snow this morning, while Manchester, Durham, Midlands and East Anglia were all affected too.

According to the Guardian, Newcastle City council even issued an emergency protocol to deal with the sudden cold and to provide immediate support anyone sleeping outdoors.

Advertisement

Temperatures heading into the weekend are expected to get up to a maximum of 10C in an unsettling contrast to last week’s sunshine and 20C weather.

In some areas, people reported “thundersnow”, a phenomenon where it storms in cold conditions “give rise to heavy downpours of snow”, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement

The snowflakes can also reflect the lightning, making it look much brighter.

Here’s just a handful of clips being shared on social media showing last night’s the peculiar weather:

Yorkshire has woken up to snow with a Met Office weather warning in force across a large part of the region.#snow pic.twitter.com/ieJsHe2oY5 — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 31, 2022

ICYMI: Snow covers parts of UK after heatwave pic.twitter.com/PeEK2qJqH7 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 11, 2021

We have snow in the Uk ❄️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yi5k1XFh0E — Vicky Jaynee | booktwt (@vickyjaynee21) March 31, 2022

There have been reports of #thundersnow overnight. Lightning can appear brighter and the sound of thunder can be dulled down.

Did you spot any thundersnow?

(Video contains flashing images) pic.twitter.com/Nu8tM3ghvb — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 31, 2022

Understandably, the phrase “only in the UK” soon trended on Twitter as everyone expressed their exasperation at the abrupt weather change – especially as spring was expected to be fully underway by now.

Practically had a heatwave last week, but this week it snows! Only in the UK! 🤣 — Michael (@michaelbattt) March 31, 2022

A poem in three parts by Joseph Martin pic.twitter.com/i76LgZeHCe — Isaac Murphy (@1saacMurphy) March 31, 2022

Pull that shit in February. The weather's already shit and at least it looks pretty. But don't give us a week of spring and then dump this crap on us, it's not right. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 31, 2022

Only in the UK we’d go from summer type weather to snow all within a week — Nikz (@nikz97_) March 31, 2022

Where it's not snowing this morning it's mostly clear with some sunny spells. Cold for all 🥶



Quite the contrast... 😬 pic.twitter.com/9znPHlplWU — Simon King (@SimonOKing) March 31, 2022

It wasn’t long until people rolled out a jokey new take on how seasons actually work in the UK – with some pointing out that we are currently between “third winter” and “the pollening”, meaning “actual spring” is supposedly still some way off.

Advertisement

It's absolutely FREEZING. I think we might be here. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Pf7Z3iPMNY — Christi Daugherty 🇺🇦 (@CJ_Daugherty) March 31, 2022

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as “snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces with possible travel disruption” for Thursday.

Weather warning for snow and ice March 30-31 2022 PA Graphics

Then Thursday morning, the warning was extended for midnight on Friday until 10am too, due to possible snow and ice across the far southeast of England.