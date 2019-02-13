White House Condemns Attack On BBC Journalist At Trump Rally

The White House has condemned an attack on a BBC camera operator who was pounced on by a Donald Trump supporter at a rally in Texas on Monday.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump “condemns all acts of violence against any individual or group of people — including members of the press.”

“We ask that anyone attending an event do so in a peaceful and respectful manner,” Sanders said.

It came as Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the attack was “worrying” and related to a broader issue of press freedom.

“It is never acceptable when journalists and cameramen are attacked just for doing their job,” Hunt told Sky News on Tuesday. “There is a broader issue here, which is that last year 80 journalists were killed across the world just doing their job.”

“We are very worried about this because freedom of the press is the invisible line between open societies and closed societies. It’s very, very important that we protect the ability of journalists to do their jobs.”