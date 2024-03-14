Here's Who's Headlining And Playing Glastonbury 2024 – And We Can't Wait

Matt Cardy via Getty Images

The headliners for this year’s Glastonbury festival have been revealed, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA set to top the bill.

Shania Twain has also been announced to play the coveted Legends slot on Sunday.

This year’s festival takes place from Wednesday 26 June to Sunday, 30 June at the famous Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Along with the headliners, fans will also be able to look forward to performances from Little Simz, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Dean and many more.

Boyband Seventeen will also become the first K-pop group to hit the main stage.

The Other stage will see huge performances from Idles, Disclosure and The National, along with sets from Avril Lavigne, Bloc Party, Anne-Marie, Camila Cabello and more.

This year marks the first time in the legendary festival’s history that two of the three headline slots will be filled by female acts.

Coldplay’s set, meanwhile, will make them the first act to top the bill at Glastonbury five times.

“I’m so happy to be able to bring you the first shortlist of artists for Glastonbury 2024,” shared organiser Emily Eavis on Instagram today.

“There is even more to come over the coming weeks, when we will be bringing you the full line ups for each area.”

Country star Shania told the BBC she was “over the moon” to be performing in the Legends slot. “Everyone always talks about it being the pinnacle of festival slots,” she said.

“The only advice everyone gives me is to bring my wellies,” she continued, before joking that she might “get myself a little pony and ride around the festival” instead.

Dua, who is set to showcase her newly announced album Radical Optimism, wrote on Instagram that she’d “dreamt of this moment all my life”.

This year saw ticket sales pushed back just hours before they were due to be released.

Organisers confirmed that the sale had been delayed by two weeks to “ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one”.