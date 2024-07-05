Who Is In Keir Starmer's New Cabinet? PM Appoints UK's First Ever Female Chancellor

Wes Streeting, Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner are all in Starmer's new cabinet Getty

Hours after getting into No.10 as the first Labour prime minister for 14 years, Keir Starmer started to announced his new cabinet today.

The PM had a victorious night, taking 412 seats in a landslide victory – but he did lose his party’s attack dog and shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth to a pro-Palestine candidate in one of the election’s most surprising results.

The shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire also lost her seat to the Greens in Bristol Central, meaning Starmer was on the hunt to replace her.

Political pundits were keenly watching to see who would take on these two roles – and wondering if Starmer would have any shock appointments up his sleeve...

Here’s what the UK’s new cabinet looks like so far.

1. Angela Rayner

The deputy party leader since Starmer was elected in 2020, Rayner was the first to find out her new role today – she was appointed as the deputy PM.

She also became the levelling up, housing and communities secretary – a job she previously held in the shadow cabinet.

She replaces Oliver Dowden as deputy PM and Michael Gove as levelling up secretary who did not stand in this election.

2. Rachel Reeves

Having been shadow chancellor since 2021, Reeves has just become the first woman to officially head up the Treasury as the chancellor in its 803-year history.

3. Pat McFadden

McFadden is now the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, having held the same role in opposition.

He replaces Oliver Dowden.

4. David Lammy

Lammy has become the new foreign secretary, despite brief speculation he could be moved away from the brief.

He replaces Lord David Cameron, who was not an elected MP but a member of the Lords.

5. Yvette Cooper

Now the home secretary, she has retained her brief after serving as the shadow home secretary before the election.

She replaces James Cleverly.

6. John Healey

After four years acting as the shadow counterpart, Healey has now officially become the defence secretary.

He replaces Grant Shapps, who lost his seat.

7. Shabana Mahmood

Mahmood now holds the same role she had in the shadow cabinet – the Lord chancellor and justice secretary.

She replaces the Tory’s Alex Chalk, who was one of the 11 cabinet ministers to lose their seats last night.

8. Wes Streeting

The new health and social care secretary held the same role in the shadow cabinet for years before today’s appointment.

His seat ended up being surprisingly marginal, as he won by just 528 votes over the independent pro-Gaza candidate Leanne Mohamad in Ilford North.

He replaces Victoria Atkins.

9. Bridget Phillipson

Phillipson – like her colleagues – holds the same job she had in the shadow cabinet, education secretary.

She replaces Gillian Keegan, who lost her seat last night.

10. Ed Miliband

Miliband – former Labour leader – is holding an identical brief now he’s in government, as the energy security and net zero secretary.

He replaces Claire Coutinho.

11. Peter Kyle

Kyle is now the science, innovation and technology secretary, the same brief he had in the shadow cabinet.

He replaces Michelle Donelan, who lost her seat.

12. Louise Haigh

Haigh is the new transport secretary, carrying on the same brief she had before.

She replaces Mark Harper, who lost his seat.

13. Liz Kendall

The new work and pensions secretary held the health, social care and pensions brief in the shadow cabinet under Starmer.

She replaces Mel Stride.

14. Jonathan Reynolds

The former shadow business and trade secretary is now just the business and trade secretary.

He replaces Kemi Badenoch.

15. Steve Reed

The new environment secretary has picked up the same brief he had when sat in opposition.

He replaces Steve Barclay.

16. Lisa Nandy

In one of the more eyebrow-raising appointments, Nandy has become the culture secretary, replacing ousted Debbonaire.

She was the shadow foreign secretary when Starmer initially got in as Labour leader, but she was moved to levelling up, housing and communities secretary in November 2021.

Last September, she was moved to the shadow minister for international development – meaning this new job is a something of a promotion,

She replaces Lucy Frazer, who lost her seat.

17. Hillary Benn

Benn has secured the same brief as before, being Northern Ireland secretary.

He replaces Chris Heaton-Harris, who did not stand at this election.

18. Ian Murray

Now the Scotland secretary, he has the same brief as before.

He replaces Alister Jack, who did not stand at this election.

19. Jo Stevens

The new secretary for Wales has held the same brief since 2021.

She replaces David Davies, who lost his seat.

20. Lucy Powell

Powell is now the Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons (she held the same role in the shadow cabinet).

She replaces Penny Mordaunt, who lost her seat at this election.

21. Baroness Smith of Basildon

The new Lord Privy Seal and leader of the House of Lords, Angela Smith has been leader of the opposition in the Lords since 2015.