'Let's Get The Party Started': Carol Vorderman Pulls No Punches As Tories Suffer Crushing Election Defeat

Carol Vorderman was a guest during Channel 4's election coverage Channel 4

Carol Vorderman made absolutely zero attempts to mask her glee at the Tories’ poor performance in Thursday’s General Election.

Overnight, the former Countdown host – who has become renowned for her takedowns of the now-outgoing government in recent years – was a brief guest during Channel 4’s coverage of the election result.

And after the exit poll indicated a landslide victory for the Labour party, meaning the Conservatives would be leaving Parliament after 14 years, Vorders declared it was time to “get the party started”.

“I mean everyone is looking very glum around these parts – come on!” she insisted. “Labour landslide! 14 years of corruption, lies and gaslighting [over].”

"14 years of corruption and lies and gaslighting... and everybody out there is thinking, 'no more of this'" says Carol Vorderman on #C4BritainDecides - as exit polls predict a Labour landslide victory.



Watch it NOW on @channel4 until 9am. #GeneralElection2024 pic.twitter.com/r6R3Ux4di9 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 4, 2024

Referring to her fellow studio guests as “two disgraced ex-Tory Chancellors” and “Nadine Dorries, a woman who barely turned up in her last year as an MP”, Carol insisted: “Everybody out there is thinking, ’no more of this!’.

“No more of the lies, of the deceit, of the corruption, of the VIP PPE lane scandal, the betting scandal! I mean, who could ever have thought that a government could be as utterly, utterly banal and ridiculous as this one? So, let’s get the party started, because they have gone! Cheers!”

What else could host Krishnan Guru-Murthy say in response other than: “But what do you really think, Carol?”

While this speech was based solely on the exit poll result, Carol was just as visibly jubilant when she found out the Tories would actually be leaving government much later on in the night over on LBC.

Carol’s pivot from TV personality to full-on political pundit came after she began laying into the Conservatives around the time of the Partygate scandal.

Last year, she even she even left her long-running radio show on BBC Wales so she could continue to speak out against the government on social media without breaching the corporation’s impartiality guidelines.

“I tell you what motivated me was the lies – Partygate and the VIP PPE lane,” she told Channel 4. “And in a way, the media not pushing it forward as they should, was a disgrace.

“There were people today who were taking photographs outside their polling stations – saying, ‘this is for you dad’, ‘I couldn’t see my father when they were partying’, ‘this is for you, nan, because we had to say goodbye on FaceTime’, and people have not forgotten.

“It doesn’t matter how many times politicians say, ‘oh it was just a bit of cake’, and endlessly sit in studios saying this stuff, because people are living it out there. And that’s why [the Conservatives] are going down and out tonight and I am so here for it.”

Back in May, Carol made an appearance on Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 late-night show, summing up her feelings on the last 14 years of Conservative rule.

“Earlier in the years, [the Conservatives] had been in power for 5,000 days since David Cameron became prime minister,” the Maths expert explained.

“But, I calculated how much they added to the national debt every day for 5,000 days, and it was over £300 million a day for 5,000 days.”

“Where’s all the money gone?” she questioned. “I tell you what – NHS, prisons, schools, water, rivers… even the water in the taps in Devon – everything has turned to shit.”