Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has said Theresa May’s Brexit deal has his country’s “total support”, adding that the “whole world” wants to avoid the UK crashing out of the EU.

“We truly hope that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided,” Abe said at a Downing Street press conference on Thursday. “In fact, that is the wish of the whole world.”

The Japanese leader said he had the “deepest respect” for the “strong will and hard work” shown by May while trying to get a parliamentary majority for her deal.

“Japan and the UK have been building a very strong partnership, not only in the political arena but also the economic area,” Abe continued.

“For Japan, the UK is the gateway to the European market, Japanese businesses have created 1,000 bases in the UK offering more than 150,000 jobs.

“It is the strong will of Japan to further develop this strong partnership with the UK, to invest more into your country and to enjoy further economic growth with the UK.”