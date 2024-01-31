David Cameron's Recent Palestine Remarks Are Significant. Here's Why

David Cameron via Associated Press

Lord David Cameron has caused a stir by calling for the UK to start envisioning how a Palestinian state would work.

The foreign secretary told the Conservative Middle East Council on Monday: “We should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like – what it would compromise, how it would work.

“As that happens, we, with allies, will look at the issue of recognising a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations. This could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible.”

Why are Cameron’s words important?

The Israel-Hamas war has been divisive ever since it broke out in October, when Palestinian militants killed 1,200 people on Israeli soil and took 240 others hostage.

Israel declared war, and has since killed more than 26,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

But, amid international upheaval, the UK government has stuck by its allies in Israel and their concerns about the threat of Hamas.

So, it’s noteworthy that Cameron’s comments come shortly after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, ruled out the possibility of an independent Palestinian state once again.

Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, told Times Radio that Cameron’s words were “the best shot in the arm for a two-state solution”.

“Lord Cameron’s announcement was important because recognition has got nothing to do with a final peace agreement,” he continued.

“Recognition is a Palestinian right. It’s our right. It’s a birth right, our right of self-determination.”

He added: “I think the [foreign] secretary, was very successfully rather painting the picture as it should be and providing a policy that could work.”

How has Westminster responded?

The i newspaper reported that Cameron did not clear his speech with No.10 ahead of time.

But, the government downplayed the significance of h comments, saying it was a “long-standing policy” to seek a two-state solution.

The government claimed his new comments did not differ from Cameron’s remarks made in the Mail on Sunday at the weekend, either.

An insider also told POLITICO’s London Playbook that it was “bizarre” to say the foreign secretary was deviating from Rishi Sunak’s main approach.

Responding to questions about the remarks, development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The British government has always been clear that we intend to recognise a Palestinian state when the timing is right.”

But, the Conservative chair of the foreign affairs select committee, Alicia Kearns, did praise the comments.

She told LBC’s Andrew Marr that this “fundamental change in UK position” is “very welcome from my perspective”.

However, she added that she intends to “tease out” whether this is a “posturing position” or not.

She speculated it could be an attempt to show Israel that, unless they reform their behaviours, “there are tools that we have available to us”.

Alternatively, Kearns said it could be “a genuine commitment towards a Palestinian state”, “which is where we should be going.”