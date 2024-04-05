Why Donald Trump's Birthday Message To Nigel Farage Should Have The Tories Worried

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage during the 2016 US election campaign. Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images

Donald Trump delivered a surprise 60th birthday message to Nigel Farage - and hinted at more trouble in store for the Tories.

The former US president said he was looking forward to the former Ukip leader’s “next move” as speculation mounts that he could campaign for Reform UK at the general elections.

That could see a boost in support for the anti-establishment party, and cost the Conservatives dearly in seats across the country.

Around 200 people - including former prime minister Liz Truss - attended Farage’s birthday party at a posh London restaurant on Wednesday night.

Although he could not attend in person, Trump appeared on a giant screen to deliver a message to his close political ally.

He said: “You have truly been a pivotal voice all over the world, in the United Kingdom and beyond, and everybody’s lucky to have you.

“You’re a real champion and you’ve championed the cause of defending freedom, reclaiming sovereignty, protecting our borders and standing up to the corruption of the globalists who want to destroy your country and our country.

“Already you’ve earned your place in history and you’re really a historic figure as a prophetic leader and I know that the people of the UK are grateful for your patriotism and your service and I very much look forward to see what your next move is going to be, Nigel. It’s going to be an interesting one.

“But you’re not done yet and hopefully the best is yet to come.”

Polling analysis in The Times suggests Reform UK could cost the Tories 41 seats as former Conservative voters switch to the party.

Farage has yet to say whether he will campaign for Reform in the election later this year.