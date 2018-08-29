Why You Should Take Three Weeks Off Work Every Year, According To Doctors

Book yourself a last minute trip abroad or organise a relaxing holiday at home because taking at least three weeks off work each year could help you live longer, a study has found.

Brits waste around four days of annual leave each year by simply not booking it off work, but researchers say a healthy diet and regular exercise are no substitute for time off when it comes to relieving stress.

The 40-year study found that patients who took fewer than three weeks of annual holiday were a third more likely to die young than those who took more.

“Don’t think having an otherwise healthy lifestyle will compensate for working too hard and not taking holidays,” said Professor Timo Strandberg, of the University of Helsinki in Finland. “Vacations can be a good way to relieve stress.”