Woman's Iconic Reaction To Rishi Sunak's Campaign Pitch Caught On Camera

Rishi Sunak left some people feeling distinctly unimpressed on Wednesday BBC News

A woman standing behind Rishi Sunak during one of his campaign trail speeches grabbed the attention of many eagle-eyed viewers on Wednesday.

While the prime minister was trying to address employees at a defence vehicle manufacturer, Supacat, in Devon, a BBC News live stream suggests that not everyone was impressed by his spiel.

As the prime minister slammed Labour leader Keir Starmer for “not having a single new idea”, a woman to the left of Sunak, sighed deeply, looking uncomfortable as she glanced around the room.

She continually swayed as he lambasted his opponent, even pursing her lips and fidgeting repeatedly while Sunak gave his pitch.

But her greatest response came when the PM – the richest occupant of 10 Downing Street ever – said: “It’s been a difficult last few years. You know that, I know that.”

The woman scoffed at this, and soon started to frown while Sunak tried to discuss the way the government has supported people with sky-high energy bills.

Gosh the eyerolls from a woman in the background here pic.twitter.com/Ey08xeEPjS — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 29, 2024

Other clips making the rounds of social media reveal how her very telling body language even managed to draw the attention of a potential Tory aide lurking in the background.

He ended up standing in front of her, blocking the unhappy onlooker from the camera’s view. As if to counter her disgruntled behaviour, he started nodding enthusiastically in response to everything Sunak said.

Ok this is excellent



Swaying eye roll Queen is obviously a distraction so Ross Kemp appears and blocks her https://t.co/UHvHmeiVjb pic.twitter.com/bo50cvUn1F — Alex James (@thisisalexjames) May 29, 2024

The internet was suitably amused by this, dubbing it “silent comedy at its best”.

Another day of Rishi Sunak unfortunate campaign moments



Just look at the woman's expressions at the left edge of the video



Silent comedy at its best pic.twitter.com/wUQPNX2ni5 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Stop The Tories.vote MVTFWD (@LouisHenwood) May 29, 2024

The first thing Keir Starmer must do when he gets into office is give the woman on the left a damehood and a complimentary castle. pic.twitter.com/k42TDsEfWA — Miffy (@miffythegamer) May 29, 2024

I've just nominated the woman on the left here for a Pride of Britain award pic.twitter.com/dQeVZdP04H — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) May 29, 2024

That look we all have when he tells us, once again, that ‘the plan’ is working! 😂 https://t.co/6XBOdq5FLG — RMT (@RMTunion) May 29, 2024

Her expressions are gold from start to finish https://t.co/0b5DqIclqu — Almara Abgarian (@almaraabgarian) May 29, 2024

“I myself had to delay plans for a fourth outside garden swimming pool” https://t.co/bOjtWBC8ew — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 29, 2024

The physical personification of the entire nation whenever Sunak insists we’ve never had it so good pic.twitter.com/yIAKXnqaMB — David (@Zero_4) May 29, 2024

❤️the woman on the left. pic.twitter.com/5dEQUP1Wie — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 29, 2024

A cracking afternoon in the background of the campaign pic.twitter.com/eekL8230Cx — Alex James (@thisisalexjames) May 29, 2024

Sunak’s attempts to connect with grassroots has not gone well so far.

During his first campaign event, Byline Times revealed the first two questions he had taken during the Q&A with the general public were actually planted Tory councillors.