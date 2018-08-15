It has been a year since the introduction of the baby box scheme in Scotland, which provides parents with a box of products that doubles up as a sleep space for newborns. A total of 85% of expectant parents took up the opportunity to receive a box, meaning 52,065 newborns in Scotland have benefitted, the Scottish government said. The scheme sees parents receive a box filled with clothing, a comforter toy, a play mat, books, a sling carrier, and thermometers, among other items. Parents in other parts of the UK have also received the boxes through pilot schemes. But the boxes are not without critics – a charity that raises concerns over Sudden Infant Death Syndrome has raised safety concerns about using boxes as sleep spaces. So, would parents recommend them? HuffPost UK spoke to some who’ve had access to the scheme to find out.

The latest survey tracking feedback about the initiative showed 100% satisfaction from parents, according to the Scottish government. Children and Early Years Minister Maree Todd claimed the boxes are having a “real impact” on the lives of babies and their carers across the country, and said the scheme showed that “as a society, we value each and every child”. The most popular items in the boxes are the room thermometer, ear thermometer and sling, according to a parent survey, while 62% of people said they either had or intended to use the box as a bed for their baby. Scotland is the first country in the UK to give baby boxes to all newborns, and while there have been pilot schemes in different areas of England, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has called for the universal provision of these boxes across the rest of the UK. Chanise Bell-Crawford, from Birmingham, decided to pick up a box when they became available in her local area and told HuffPost UK there were a range of benefits, from having it as a useful place for her baby to sleep to the nappies and skincare products she received. “I think it’s a great idea and should be extended if possible as it would be quite useful to those who might not be able to afford a Moses basket or cot immediately,” she said. “For those who can afford the above, like myself, it’s also useful. I had an emergency C-section and wasn’t able to [put] my baby in a sling or wrap even when I was able to move about. The baby box was extremely helpful as I could bring it anywhere in the house, place my baby in it and still keep an eye on her while doing things.”

Bell-Crawford said her daughter, who is now 13 months old, suffered from reflux for a period of a time, adding: “Surprisingly the box was the only other place she slept for a few weeks apart from on top of my tummy.” Carley Joseph, who has two children, one aged two-and-a-half and a 20-week-old baby, said she qualified for the trial in Birmingham but didn’t collect her box as she already had a lot of the items she would have been given. “If I was a first timer I might have made more of an effort to collect,” she told HuffPost. “As a second time mum I had everything in the box.”

