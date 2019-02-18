For anyone thinking UK politics was all a bit dull and uneventful lately, a group of seven Labour MPs this morning announced they were resigning from the party to form a new ‘Independent Group’.

Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna led the breakaway, in which they launched a brutal attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal to back a second Brexit referendum and the party’s recent handling of the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis.

So, with 39 days left to Brexit the opposition is literally falling apart.

Or, as someone who probably didn’t realise they were being picked up by a BBC microphone and broadcast to the nation live, said: “This is mad. Between this and Brexit we’re fucked.”