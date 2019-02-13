A self-confessed heroin addict has been convicted of killing a frail 100-year-old widow while attempting to steal her purse.

Artur Waszkiewicz knocked Zofija Kaczan to the floor, took her handbag and left her to bleed in the middle of the road as she made her way to church on May 28 last year.

Polish-born Kaczan, who survived a Nazi camp during the Second World War, suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured neck and cheekbone.

She died from pneumonia in hospital on 6 June – a condition brought on by the injuries she sustained in the attack.

A jury of seven men and five women at Derby Crown Court found Waszkiewicz guilty of killing her close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

The jury deliberated for just over two hours before unanimously convicting Waszkiewicz of manslaughter and robbery.

The defendant, wearing a black velvet jacket and velvet slipper shoes, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as the verdicts were delivered.

He was caught on CCTV driving a Seat Leon car he bought from his father minutes before robbing Kaczan - slowing down as soon as he saw a “small, vulnerable” woman on her own.

Waszkiewicz needed an “easy target” to steal from so he could meet a drug dealer a short time later to buy £20 of heroin.