Alex Jones has shared the first photo of her son Teddy, two months after he was born.
‘The One Show’ presenter shared a group snap with friends and family on her 40th birthday, which showed her cradling her son at the front.
Teddy, whose full name is Edward Alan Burrell Thomson, has a mop of dark hair and was wearing a blue babygro in the snap.
“This is 40 #birthdaygirl,” Jones captioned the photo on Sunday 19 March.
Jones gave birth to Teddy, her first child with her husband Charlie Thomson, on 22 January.
She announced the news to the public by calling into ‘The One Show’ on 26 January to tell co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon her news.