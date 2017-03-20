Alex Jones has shared the first photo of her son Teddy, two months after he was born.

‘The One Show’ presenter shared a group snap with friends and family on her 40th birthday, which showed her cradling her son at the front.

Teddy, whose full name is Edward Alan Burrell Thomson, has a mop of dark hair and was wearing a blue babygro in the snap.

“This is 40 #birthdaygirl,” Jones captioned the photo on Sunday 19 March.