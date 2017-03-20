All Sections
    • PARENTS
    20/03/2017 10:15 GMT

    Alex Jones Shares First Photo Of Two-Month-Old Son Teddy On Her 40th Birthday

    What a cutie.

    Alex Jones has shared the first photo of her son Teddy, two months after he was born.

    ‘The One Show’ presenter shared a group snap with friends and family on her 40th birthday, which showed her cradling her son at the front.

    Teddy, whose full name is Edward Alan Burrell Thomson, has a mop of dark hair and was wearing a blue babygro in the snap. 

    “This is 40 #birthdaygirl,” Jones captioned the photo on Sunday 19 March.

    This is 40. #birthdaygirl

    A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    Jones gave birth to Teddy, her first child with her husband Charlie Thomson, on 22 January.

    She announced the news to the public by calling into ‘The One Show’ on 26 January to tell co-hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon her news.

    “I do have some news - our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born,” Jones said in the call, which was broadcast across the studio. 

    Jones has shared several photos since giving birth, but previously none showed baby Freddy’s face. 

    My new obsession. #soinlovewithhim

    A photo posted by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    So what now?? #blokesandbabies #fatherandson

    A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    Heading home along the Thames with husband, mother in law and little Ted after a lovely day at the #affordableartfair.

    A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on

    Conversations