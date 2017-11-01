Of all the genius Halloween costumes of 2017, this one of the ‘BBC Kid’ that crashed her father’s live interview on BBC News, is our fave.

CNN politics video producer Brenna Williams paid homage to the sassiest news broadcast of the year in which four-year-old Marion interrupted her father, political scientist Robert. E. Kelly, in the middle of the live discussion about the impeachment of South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye.

Loveable chaos ensued as her sibling, a baby in a walking chair, also glided into the hilarious scene and Marion quickly earned fans with her ‘hippity-hopppity mood’.