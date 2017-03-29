It has finally arrived - the day many on Fleet Street have been waiting for.
Brexit day, the point the formal process of leaving the EU begins, has been enthusiastically welcomed by much of Britain’s press.
Ink-stained scribes pulled out all the stops after Theresa May last night signed the letter commencing Article 50.
For The Sun, it just had to be the White Cliffs of Dover.
The Express spoke of May’s ‘no nonsense message’
The Daily Telegraph led on the ‘need to unite behind Brexit’
The Daily Mail declared ‘FREEDOM!’
But for the Guardian, it was caution abound
As reaction flooded in, it was all a bit très-Brexit for some
And in an apparent effort to one-up the Mail’s now infamous ‘Legs-it!’, The Sun went with ‘Bra-xit!’
(Though the headline was suggested a day earlier...)
Was it all ‘jingoism v reality’?
Others thought it was a mood deserving of ridicule
Others didn’t mince their words
But the Guardian’s cool jigsaw caused concern for some in the Republic of Ireland
And while you’re probably reading this on your phone - perhaps today is the day to buy a paper
Later today, the letter signed by the Prime Minister commencing Article 50 will be delivered to European Council President Donald Tusk.
The process will formally begin at 12.30pm BST ― and last a maximum of two years.