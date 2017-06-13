It felt like a simpler time when we were all marvelling at Covfefe-gate (and no we’re still not 100% sure what it means), but the US could actually introduce a law with the name.

The “Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement” Act (yes, that’s COVFEFE) would amend the Presidential Records Act and require the National Archives to store presidential tweets and other social media interactions.

It was introduced by Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois, who is also a member of the House intelligence committee, Reuters reported.