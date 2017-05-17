Vladimir Putin has said he’ll release a transcript of what Donald Trump said to Russian officials in the Oval Office, as claims he leaked sensitive intelligence send Washington into melt down.

Trump admitted releasing information to Russia on Tuesday following a report by The Washington Post that he had revealed classified intelligence about an Islamic State (IS) plot to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting last week.

Trump is also facing calls for his impeachment after it was reported he asked FBI director James Comey - whom he later fired - to stop investigating his national security advisor Mike Flynn’s links to Russia.

The intervention by the Russian president, whose Government is accused of trying to manipulate the presidential election in Trump’s favour, was compared to Russian “toying” with smaller countries that used to be Soviet states.