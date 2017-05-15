Jeremy Corbyn leapt at a chance to question Theresa May on Monday during a live Facebook Q&A with voters.
The Labour leader used his account on the social network to ask the Prime Minister to explain her reluctance to take part in a TV debate with him.
In his comment, Corbyn asked: “Hi Theresa May, as Prime Minister you have served your elite friends by giving them tax cuts while wages have stagnated, house-building is at its lowest since the 1920s, there are 20,000 fewer police on our streets since 2010 and the NHS is in crisis.
“Do you not think the British people deserve to see us debate, live and on TV?”
Asked Corbyn’s question by ITV presenter Robert Peston, May replied: “What I think is more important is that I and he take questions directly from the voters.
“I don’t think people get much from politicians having a go at each other I think people want to hear directly.
“And of course to answer so many of the points that he’s made, under Labour we saw housebuilding went down by 45%, homes purchased went down by 40%.
“And we announced a new deal with councils and housing associations over the weekend to help them build homes which after a period of time, about fifteen years, would be available to buy under Right To Buy.”
Corbyn followed up his question on Twitter, writing: “It’s weak leadership to hide from your record.”
