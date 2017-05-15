Jeremy Corbyn leapt at a chance to question Theresa May on Monday during a live Facebook Q&A with voters.

The Labour leader used his account on the social network to ask the Prime Minister to explain her reluctance to take part in a TV debate with him.

In his comment, Corbyn asked: “Hi Theresa May, as Prime Minister you have served your elite friends by giving them tax cuts while wages have stagnated, house-building is at its lowest since the 1920s, there are 20,000 fewer police on our streets since 2010 and the NHS is in crisis.

“Do you not think the British people deserve to see us debate, live and on TV?”

