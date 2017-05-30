Lucy Pargeter has introduced her newborn twins to the world and opened up about her caesarean birth at 37 weeks.

The ‘Emmerdale’ actress, who welcomed twin girls Missy and Betsy with her fiancé Rudi Coleano on 13 April, said she was “gutted” she couldn’t watch the birth.

“I wanted to watch the whole thing but they put a screen up when you’re having a c-section and it couldn’t be lowered quite enough for me to see,” she told OK! Magazine.

“I was gutted I didn’t get to watch them being born. You feel everything with a natural birth and I couldn’t with a c-section, so I would’ve liked to watch it.”