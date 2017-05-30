Lucy Pargeter has introduced her newborn twins to the world and opened up about her caesarean birth at 37 weeks.
The ‘Emmerdale’ actress, who welcomed twin girls Missy and Betsy with her fiancé Rudi Coleano on 13 April, said she was “gutted” she couldn’t watch the birth.
“I wanted to watch the whole thing but they put a screen up when you’re having a c-section and it couldn’t be lowered quite enough for me to see,” she told OK! Magazine.
“I was gutted I didn’t get to watch them being born. You feel everything with a natural birth and I couldn’t with a c-section, so I would’ve liked to watch it.”
During the interview, Coleano also described the moment their twins stopped breathing shortly after being born.
“They got handed over to the medical team straight away after they were born and they were manipulated to make sure their airways were clear,” he said.
“The process was probably only about 30 seconds to a minute but it felt like ten minutes. Thankfully everything was fine.”
Pargeter, who plays Chastity Dingle in ‘Emmerdale’, is already mum to 12-year-old Lola with Coleano.
Pargeter has previously been open about her struggle to conceive, revealing she fell pregnant on her second round of IVF.
The mum said she hid her first IVF attempt from her bosses at ITV, saying on ‘This Morning’ on 2 March: “I was keeping it a secret from work the first time around.
“You don’t want to give them the indication you could be off in nine months so you have to be careful.”
The actress has since shared her top tips for parents-to-be going through IVF on Twitter. Pargeter advised mums to “do their research” and “think about how you treat your body.”
“Have good friends and family around you,” she wrote. “If you are lucky enough to have support around you, use it, talk to people about it and be open.”