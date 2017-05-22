This Makeup Artist Created An Incredible Mermaid Leg, And It's Both Gory And Beautiful

A makeup artist created bloody mermaid-inspired scales on her leg, and the effect is insane.

Channing Carlisle, used special effects makeup (SFX makeup) to make it look like her leg had been ripped open to reveal shimmery mermaid scales.

From a colour-changing mermaid prom dress and mermaid tights to mermaid crowns, it seems like the fashion world loves all things shimmery and shiny just like the fantastical creature.

But Carlisle’s creation takes the trend to another level. When she posted a photo of it on Twitter, social media users couldn’t get enough of it.

“Got bored last night and turned myself into a mermaid.

“I’d rather be swimming with the fishes anyway,” Channing wrote.