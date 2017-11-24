Nigel Farage has regurgitated an inaccurate story propagated by Breitbart and Infowars as an example of just how perilous Sweden has become because of immigration. The former-Ukip leader relayed the revelation that a small town on the country’s eastern coast is now so dangerous locals have the option of being accompanied by armed police.

Residents of Oskarshamn in Sweden will now be accompanied by armed police officers while out jogging. How did Europe let this happen? pic.twitter.com/oGwauhys6r — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 23, 2017

Speaking on his LBC show on Thursday, he said: “The caller earlier who told me how wonderful Sweden was and the picture I was painting was wrong - [In]the Swedish city of Oskarshamn, joggers going out after night will have the option of being accompanied by armed police officers. “This is something that the local inspector thinks will make people a bit safer at night, going out in a Swedish city. “Who would have believed I would have said that about a Swedish city just five years ago? It is truly incredible.” It is truly incredible - and not entirely accurate.

Nigel is referring to an initiative started by a policeman, on his free time. His words: "people are afraid to jog outside when dark, because of what's going on in the world, even though not much happens here" https://t.co/BZS66YQx5B https://t.co/F2flzg9Hmt November 24, 2017

The original report is from Swedish broadcaster, STV News. It details a police initiative in the city of Oskarshamn to voluntarily launch jogging and walking groups for the public. The idea is inspired by an increased feeling of “insecurity”, but the man in charge, Inspector Peter Karlsson, adds: “It does not happen so much here, but people are impressed by events around the world and feel unsafe when it’s dark.” As for the “armed” aspect so emphasised by Farage, it is merely a matter of protocol - police must be “equipped for service” on the runs so have to carry weapons, baton and handcuffs, something which apparently makes the running a little uncomfortable. The STV report was published on 18 November and was swiftly picked up by 4Chan the home of, amongst other things, the PizzaGate Conspiracy - the thoroughly debunked story about a Democrat child-smuggling ring being run out of a pizza shop in Washing ton DC.. Comments on the post mused about the “very vague and mysterious threat for such a serious police program” and were followed by a torrent of anti-Muslim rhetoric. A few days later, on the 22nd, the story was picked up by Breitbart who concentrated on the “armed” aspect and ran it as part of their ongoing Swedish coverage that concentrates solely on alleged migrant crimes.

These reports were then picked up by numerous people on Twitter including Peter Sweden who, despite what his name suggests, was born in Norway and lives in England and considers himself an expert on criminal events in Sweden.

People out on their daily jogging run in Sweden now get armed police escort because it is so dangerous.



No. I am not kidding. This is actually happening in Sweden right now.



The absolute state Sweden is in is shocking. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 22, 2017

Previously Sweden has tweeted his views on Holocaust denial and a Jewish-led global conspiracy to create a New World Order.

A day later Nigel Farage retold the story of the Swedish police initiative on his primetime radio show.

This story has changed quite a long way from it's original, having passed through the hands of Breitbart and Nigel Farage. Original here https://t.co/0eXOJV26nZ https://t.co/3ymewNNww6 — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 24, 2017