Duchess Of Cambridge Reveals Prince George Bonds With Duke Of Cambridge Over Films

The Duchess of Cambridge has given us an insight into the fatherl-son bond between Prince William and Prince George.
At a post-BAFTAs ceremony meet and greet on Monday 19 February, Kate Middleton was speaking to Lee Unkrich, the director of the latest Disney animation ‘Coco’.
“I’m desperate to see it,” she said, about the new film. “Lots of girlfriends have been to see it with their kiddies and been really impressed with it.
“They [kids] are just getting into films now, George is four-and-a-half. Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now.
“It’s great obviously because of William’s interest in film, it’s great to have that father-son thing.”
Back in October 2017, the Duke of Cambridge revealed Prince George’s favourite films to watch also included a classic - ‘The Lion King’.
“He quite likes ‘The Lion King’,” the Duke told the children at a ’Paddington 2’ charity event. ”We’ve watched that a few times.
“We’ve watched ‘Octonauts’ several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he’s watched a lot of things like that.”
The Duke also reportedly said he and the Duchess try to limit their kids’ screen time.
“Trying to keep him off the television is hard work - not too much TV,” he previously said, according to the Daily Mail.