Duchess Of Cambridge Reveals Prince George Bonds With Duke Of Cambridge Over Films

The Duchess of Cambridge has given us an insight into the fatherl-son bond between Prince William and Prince George.

At a post-BAFTAs ceremony meet and greet on Monday 19 February, Kate Middleton was speaking to Lee Unkrich, the director of the latest Disney animation ‘Coco’.

“I’m desperate to see it,” she said, about the new film. “Lots of girlfriends have been to see it with their kiddies and been really impressed with it.

“They [kids] are just getting into films now, George is four-and-a-half. Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now.

“It’s great obviously because of William’s interest in film, it’s great to have that father-son thing.”