The British Public's Royal Wedding Invite Wish List Is Bad News For Farage... And Kimye

A YouGov survey of the British public has revealed some startling insights into who is deemed worthy of an invite to the Royal Wedding in May.

The top four - consisting of the groom’s stepmother, a former president, arguably the greatest living national treasure and the Prime Minister - are perhaps unsurprising but the bottom of the table is where things get interesting.

Bottom with just 4% of the vote are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - harsh when you consider next up is Vladimir Putin a full seven points ahead. Are Brits really more offended by topless selfies than alleged systematic attempts to undermine Western democracy?