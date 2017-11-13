Sam Faiers has shared the first photo of her family of four after giving birth to her second child with her partner Paul Knightley.

The former ‘TOWIE’ reality star, 26, posted a photo on Instagram on 12 November, in which she is holding her daughter, while her 23-month-old son Paul kisses her on the lips.

Captioning the shot, Faiers wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💕👨‍👩‍👧‍👦,.”

Faiers’ rep revealed the mum had given birth overnight on Saturday 11 November, telling The Sun: “Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well.”