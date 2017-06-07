In England, Wales and Scotland, you don’t need to bring anything with you to vote.

In Northern Ireland you need to bring a form of ID.

You do not have to bring your polling card with you to vote.

What can and can’t I do in the polling booth?

No selfies - There are complex laws in place surrounding the secrecy of the ballot for the General Election and so photography in polling stations is strongly discouraged.

The Electoral Commission says: “Due to the potential breach of the law, intentionally or not, we strongly advise against any form of photography taken inside a polling station.”

Anyone breaching this could face a £5,000 fine or even six months in prison.

No discussing who you’re voting for - Once you’re inside the polling booth, keep schtum. If you’re suspected of trying to influence other voters you could be in big trouble.

You should also avoid talking about who you are going to vote for while inside the station.

What if I get to the polling station and don’t want to vote for any of the candidates?

We’ve had manifesto U-turns, celebrity endorsements and car crash interviews - but now, at last, it’s time to go to the polls.

Each party has done their best to convince voters that they deserve the keys to 10 Downing Street, but what to do if you’re still not a fan of any of them?