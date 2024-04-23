The fact of the matter is that in 2024, if you’re a female celebrity with a certain level of fame, you need to accept that at some point you’re going to be called on to play Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story – regardless of whether you actually have any acting experience.
Well, the wheel of huns has spun again. And this time it has landed on documentarian and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Stacey would be taking over the role of Jenny when 2:22 A Ghost Story returns to the West End later this year.
She’ll be sharing the stage with The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, who’ll be playing Stacey’s on-stage husband Ben, with further casting information to be announced in due course.
2:22 A Ghost Story opened on the West End in 2021, in the wake of theatre closures due to pandemic.
The play’s first Jenny was pop singer Lily Allen in her major acting debut, earning the Brit Award winner a nomination at the Oliviers that year.
In the years since, much has been made of the wave of celebrities who have succeeded Lilyin the role of Jenny, which has included Jaime Winstone and Doctor Who star Mandip Gill, as well as the aforementioned host of singers and TV personalities.
Male actors who have appeared in the show have included EastEnders favourite Jake Wood, Harry Potter star Tom Felton, It’s A Sin’s Nathaniel Curtis and pop stars Matt Willis and Jay McGuiness.