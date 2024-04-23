2:22 A Ghost Story is returning to the West End stage Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

The fact of the matter is that in 2024, if you’re a female celebrity with a certain level of fame, you need to accept that at some point you’re going to be called on to play Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story – regardless of whether you actually have any acting experience.

Well, the wheel of huns has spun again. And this time it has landed on documentarian and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Stacey would be taking over the role of Jenny when 2:22 A Ghost Story returns to the West End later this year.

She’ll be sharing the stage with The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, who’ll be playing Stacey’s on-stage husband Ben, with further casting information to be announced in due course.

2:22 A Ghost Story opened on the West End in 2021, in the wake of theatre closures due to pandemic.

The play’s first Jenny was pop singer Lily Allen in her major acting debut, earning the Brit Award winner a nomination at the Oliviers that year.