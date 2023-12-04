Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
having a golden retriever boyfriend sounds like too much work, where do I find a Garfield boyfriend so we can love lasagna and hate Mondays together— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) November 27, 2023
November 25, 2023
Cat literally said “hello” to the delivery driver.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/E3EpPaKd5f— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) November 30, 2023
Branch manager and assistent to the branch manager.. pic.twitter.com/W0zE7i6OiR— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 28, 2023
a vet charged $600 to tell us our cat is obese and has anxiety https://t.co/GOhF9uTrie— Grace (@gracecamille_) November 27, 2023
This is Jasper. He saw you blowing a kiss but didn't realize it was for him. Ready to catch the next one. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/K5T0ggx1CR— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) November 29, 2023
My Spotify unwrapped makes me look super cultured and intelligent but actually it's just because I put on calming classical music for my dog every time we leave him on his own. FFS. pic.twitter.com/QjBeInCA5b— Laurie (@haurielooper) November 30, 2023
My family's dog holds treats in her mouth like a cigar chomping detective looking at the body of another murdered dame pic.twitter.com/FM2IiRSDeH— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 29, 2023
Everyone is always talking about raising money for dogs without homes but what about the ones who don’t have cars— Swim Jeans 👖 (@ShortSleeveSuit) November 21, 2023
finally discovered where one of my cats(hazy) has been going on her outings(to johnnys new york pizza) pic.twitter.com/tkY8UIpL6M— rae (@lasagnadelrae) November 28, 2023
We adopted a cat recently and I can't get over his angry little face. He looks furious. He looks like a beanie baby possessed by the spirit of a 1920's oil tycoon. pic.twitter.com/3tf5WIHgAy— Jay Baylis ▶️ making Cassette Beasts (@SamuriFerret) November 30, 2023
Currently obsessed with this dog that sounds like it has an Italian accent 😂 pic.twitter.com/2gZtIdtWez— AJ - (@aj_malakai) November 27, 2023
stealing the heated bed from his arthritic sister ..... very on brand pic.twitter.com/veD0o5ZaXZ— haley (@feederofcats) November 25, 2023
My cats are pretty cute and cuddly but if we were all the same size they'd eat me for dinner— 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁🎄 (@BrickMahoney) November 28, 2023
tulip has this little red tent that she drives around the house like the little worm driving the apple car pic.twitter.com/XO6KICmEH5— minky (@minkahunter) November 26, 2023
Dave The Magical Cheese Wizard 🥰🧡 pic.twitter.com/05JVVrjQUb— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) November 28, 2023
hundreds of dollars’ worth of fancy enrichment-focused cat toys: forgotten, unloved, collecting dust in the corners of my home— Gina Lloyd (@GinaGoesOutside) November 27, 2023
this decrepit, tailless, saliva-soaked 99 cent felt mouse: pic.twitter.com/H5Py65YVIT
In the winter ambiance of Florence, a cat wearing a red knit strolls along a terrace appearing concerned about the sky.— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 26, 2023
📹 panigattidelgolfo
pic.twitter.com/V2m4ovSzg5
🎵 The cat’s on the table and the silver spoon pic.twitter.com/vnRaZg3HFV— Midge (@mxmclain) December 1, 2023
pocket kitty pic.twitter.com/yCp5vzFPkv— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) November 30, 2023
