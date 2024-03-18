Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
so awesome when your cat sits down to watch tv with u but sometimes they get too locked in and you worry like idk if this is good for ur development little man— thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) March 12, 2024
what season is he on https://t.co/5M5oMc052z— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 14, 2024
body shaming is ALWAYS wrong and bad except for my cat who is a fat little lad, a tubby beefy guy, a big fatty katty wobbly belly boy— anica 🔜 PAX East (@AnicaSeelie) March 13, 2024
“I was here first” 😅 pic.twitter.com/FToA9k3SaW— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 9, 2024
no one:— Kirsten 'Prairie Girl Parody' Larson (@kirsten_arson) March 13, 2024
historical american girl dolls: pic.twitter.com/D0uskpwMNJ
What if Kate Middleton’s apparent disappearance is just because she has a cat napping on her lap and she doesn’t want to wake them up?— Soft Side (@SoftSide1) March 12, 2024
I love having cats. sometimes you'll just be hanging out in your house and for no apparent reason a small fluffy being will be pissed at you— mr pussy (@_mrpussy) March 14, 2024
he emerges pic.twitter.com/Pec8fFoiUr— roberto updates 🇵🇸 (@robertoupdates) March 14, 2024
She taught her dog to say, I Love You..🐕❤️😅 🔊🆙— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 10, 2024
📹bridgetkbigelow pic.twitter.com/1goZ0RQq2o
my boyfriend loves to say stuff like “you know, as I was saying to Sylvester the other day…” as if perchance Sylvester, my elderly cat, could possibly have relayed his anecdote back to me at some point— hope (@LAlNLAlN) March 14, 2024
Guess who managed to shake off two I doses of sedative within 10 seconds of getting to the vet, break her carrier, refuse adamantly to get vaccinated, and be called ‘in the top ten’ of worst behaved cats they’ve ever seen: pic.twitter.com/kPzK3lPEIN— Alice Wickenden (@AliceWickenden) March 13, 2024
might be a little late to this but Marchioness of Cholmondeley would be a great dog name— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) March 15, 2024
Two beautiful blue-eyed bow-tied talented boys who delivered the performances of the year pic.twitter.com/VyurBnLgXG— 𝒞ʟᴜʙ 𝒞ɪʟʟɪᴀɴ 🍉 (@clubcillian) March 11, 2024
Here is the videopic.twitter.com/BHwm90EgJb— Aarti✍️ (@ItsAarti_) March 11, 2024
My cat just bit me for no reason????— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) March 14, 2024
ℹ️this user was dancing around with her cat while singing B*Witched off key
Let him order!! pic.twitter.com/ARFgDEGtcG— sarah emerson (@SarahNEmerson) March 9, 2024
This is Zeus. He pretended to be far too sleepy to take a bath. But when asked about taking a walk, he got a second wind. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/j7k4KeiZgW— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 14, 2024
I get it dogs, I too want a little treat when I do something right— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) March 13, 2024
that's cool. my cat is afraid of trash bags https://t.co/g0h4UCEEgM— Lena (@banalplay) March 14, 2024
Wouldn’t be surprised if Mark quit after this pic.twitter.com/pmLVVEsr2n— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 14, 2024