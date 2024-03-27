Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Once you’ve taken a nap with a dog in the middle of the day, how can you continue to believe in capitalism even a little bit— Alissa Nutting (@AlissaNutting) March 19, 2024
What my dog sees when I’m about to throw up pic.twitter.com/lZ6F7ZVxGu— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) March 16, 2024
Me to me after one tiny mistake: you useless idiot— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) March 16, 2024
Me to my cat who committed 100 crimes in the past hour: my furry little angel, you are perfection my toe bean queen
This is Buster. He believes that sometimes rules are meant to be broken. Specifically rules that prevent him from splish splashing. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/VyNv4hKlwV— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 18, 2024
first milk goes bad then it turns evil pic.twitter.com/8LEUI7v4Nm— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 22, 2024
Why does my dog look like he's posing for a picture that's going to go on the dust jacket of his next book on macro-economics?— Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) March 19, 2024
"The Price of Treat Inequality: Why I Bit You Last Week" by Thor Sunovbic with foreword by Thomas Piketty pic.twitter.com/yVOzVlEilA
Let him speak pic.twitter.com/4bWwrqJDrT— Emma (@CampbellxEmma) March 16, 2024
Pretty girls with their ugly boyfriends but it's ok cause he got a designer shirt on pic.twitter.com/tIYJdrCcgt— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) March 21, 2024
The sweetest sound in the world is that little trill cats do when they’re asleep and you touch them gently.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) March 20, 2024
My wife accidentally ended up paying for a year's subscription to some photo editing software after a free trial period, so I'm glad to let everybody know she's making the most of it. pic.twitter.com/FK0G0b6acB— M. S. Vernon (@MicahSVernon) March 17, 2024
Where? pic.twitter.com/KSwxlsUd9K— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) March 17, 2024
Life with a dog consists of 90% following each other around, watching each other use the bathroom and wondering what the other is eating.— Christine Obert (@cdpsolutions1) March 16, 2024
When you’re the handsomest boy of all.🐾😍 pic.twitter.com/432FWOobUE— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 22, 2024
clinging to the chair in case someone tries to take him to the vet again while he's sleeping pic.twitter.com/gQ7sbkRD6L— haley (@feederofcats) March 21, 2024
Good kitty.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/SUDYkeHhD5— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 22, 2024
Decorated this tiny nook at the top of my stairs and have yet to use it because the space is always occupied pic.twitter.com/DL5r0kM0Ak— S.LIZ (@slizagna) March 21, 2024
Food critic. pic.twitter.com/LukUVibcmf— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) March 21, 2024
me when i delete “Sent from my iPhone” to make the email more formal pic.twitter.com/zgqAjgd95K— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 18, 2024
When our dog is done doing his business outside, he opens our back door like Kramer on Seinfeld.— A Dad Influence (@gbergan) March 20, 2024
bro said 👋 pic.twitter.com/UoBNfx4wJf— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 21, 2024
i left my phone in my apartment while i stepped out to take down the trash and onion fucking bought one of the cat beds i was browsing for himself https://t.co/BhyzRyAYRe pic.twitter.com/5dHt2FvRNB— jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 🌸 (@jeeyonshim) March 21, 2024
Me: Kids give mommy some space.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) March 20, 2024
~The space. pic.twitter.com/1uDLw0FTkB
Putting my dog on a diet is devastating because I cannot communicate to him that he's getting fewer treats for health reasons, not because he hasn't been a good boy.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 20, 2024
she said, “and which portion of that chocolate eclair and shaken pistachio soy milk latte are reserved for me ?” pic.twitter.com/xA1rabeFhC— bella (@earlygirl__) March 20, 2024
I get a kick out of this dog. She loves her some her. Someone gave her fairy’s wings and now she’s a fairy princess with a purse. pic.twitter.com/QiDlpc6Paj— Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇦🇺🇸 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) March 22, 2024