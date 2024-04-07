A Former Tory Chairman Has called For Nigel Farage To Get A Peerage

Nigel Farage should be made a peer, according to Jake Berry. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

A former Tory chairman has called for Nigel Farage to be given a peerage.

Jake Berry said the ex-Ukip leader should be ennobled even though “it may not be popular”.

Berry heaped praise on Farage as he appeared on Radio Four’s ‘Any Questions’ programme on Friday night.

The Rossendale and Darwen MP said: “He’s hugely, hugely influential and I also happen to think that that should be recognised in some other way.

“I’d love to see Lord Farage sitting in the Lords.”

As the studio audience groaned, Berry said: “It may not be popular, that’s my opinion. I think he’s a hugely successful politician.”

Jake Berry(Tory MP) thinks Nigel Farage "should be recognised... Lord Farage sitting in the house of Lord.." 😡#bbcaq pic.twitter.com/OEWLA5bciI — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 5, 2024

Berry’s comments came amid mounting Tory concern that Farage could campaign for Reform UK at the general election.

Some Conservative MPs want Rishi Sunak to get him onside by either putting him in the Lords or making him the UK’s ambassador to Washington.

Former prime minister Liz Truss raised eyebrows by appearing at Farage’s 60th birthday party last week.

In a video message, Donald Trump told the same event: “I very much look forward to see what your next move is going to be, Nigel. It’s going to be an interesting one.”