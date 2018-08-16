For teenagers up and down the country, A-level results day is (obviously) a big deal.

Not only does it mean finding out just how well you’ve been doing for the past two years, but for many students, it decides what the future holds too.

So, what do the rest of us do as teenagers await those all-important stats and prepare themselves for the next chapter? Attempt to be funny on Twitter, of course.

Thankfully, the students themselves aren’t the butt of the jokes as plenty of public figures – who should know better – are ready to be ridiculed for their input.

Exhibit A: