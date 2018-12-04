Ada Hegerberg Being Asked To Twerk Is The Tip Of The Sexism Iceberg In Football

Ada Hegerberg is one of the most successful woman footballers in the world right now, and she’s also rumoured to be one of the highest paid.

But that didn’t stop DJ Martin Solveig asking her to twerk on stage when she was named the first ever winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday night.

Hegerberg told BBC Sport she “didn’t consider it sexual harassment”, but the charity Women in Sport has told HuffPost UK members were “extremely disappointed” by Solveig’s behaviour.

“The sexist remarks made by Solveig were completely inappropriate and show just how much work is still left to do to create a society that is free from sexism and discrimination,” a spokesperson said.

“Our research has shown that nearly 40 per cent of women working in sport have experienced discrimination, while 30 per cent have experienced inappropriate behaviour from the opposite sex.”

[Read More: Martin Solveig Forced To Apologise After Asking Ballon d’Or Award Winner If She Can Twerk]

The Ballon d’Or is a French award honouring the football player who has performed the best over the previous year, as voted for by football journalists and pundits. It has been awarded in the men’s game since 1956.

Sportspeople including tennis player Andy Murray and Arsenal / England player-turned-pundit Alex Scott have also said that Solveig’s comments reflect wider problems of sexism and discrimination in the field.

Scott tweeted: ”[It] just goes to show how much more still needs to be done in football, sport, education and life to eradicate this stupidness.”