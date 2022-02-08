Adele had an emotional moment during this year’s Brit Awards as she dedicated her Album Of The Year win to her son and ex-husband.

The chart-topping singer was the most awarded star during Tuesday night’s ceremony, picking up Best Single for Easy On Me and the inaugural Best British Artist prize.

At the end of the show, it was announced that her latest release 30 had also been named Album Of The Year, taking her total wins this year up to three.

Adele’s latest album focusses heavily on her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and includes voice notes of the star and her nine-year-old son Angelo discussing the impact of the break-up on her.

Collecting her Album Of The Year award, Adele became emotional as she praised Angelo for being “so gracious and kind and patient with me” in recent times.

Adele on stage during the 2022 Brits Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son,” she told the crowd. “And to Simon, to his dad.

“This album was all of our journeys, not just mine. And I’m proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that’s personal to me, not everyone does things like that anymore.”

She also gave a shout-out to music producer Inflo, who worked on 30 as well as on fellow nominee Little Simz’s latest release Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

“He really changed my life, not just with my music, but he really helped me in so many ways,” Adele explained. “This [award] is for you as well.”

On her way into the event, Adele got fans talking when she was spotted wearing an eye-catching diamond ring on her left hand, sparking rumours she and her partner Rich Paul may well be engaged.

Adele at the 2022 Brits Mike Marsland via Getty Images

During another of Adele’s acceptance speeches, Brits bosses pulled the sound, after she seemingly swore while praising rapper Little Simz.

At the end of her Best British Artist speech, the Easy On Me singer added: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I am really proud of us.”