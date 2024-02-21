Alison Hammond 'Completely Heartbroken' Following The Death Of Strictly Pro Robin Windsor

Alison Hammond and Robin Windsor Ken McKay/ITV/David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alison Hammond has voiced her heartbreak over the death of former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor.

The pair were partnered up during Strictly’s Christmas special back in 2015, which marked Robin’s final time performing on the hit BBC dance show.

Following the news that the dancer had died at the age of 44, Alison issued an emotional statement that was read out during Tuesday’s edition of This Morning.

“I’ve just heard the very sad news about Robin’s passing,” the statement read. “I’m completely heartbroken.”

Alison went on to say that Robin “was one of the nicest people to work with and so much fun to be around.”

“I had the pleasure of dancing with him for the Strictly Christmas special and they were such special times,” she added. “My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Watch Alison and Robin’s Strictly performance below:

Robin first joined Strictly in 2010, and during his time on the show he formed memorable partnerships with Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley, Deborah Meaden and Anita Dobson.

Although he left Strictly in 2014, after sustaining a back injury, he did return to the series that year for a one-off appearance in a group number, which marked the first time same-sex pairings had danced together on the show.

Susanna Reid – who danced with Robin during a Children In Need special in 2011 – also paid a heartfelt tribute during Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.