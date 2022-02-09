Anne-Marie Had the Perfect Response To Specsavers' Cheeky Tweet About Her Brit Awards On Stage Fall

Anne-Marie isn’t about to let her on-stage tumble during this year’s Brit Awards get the better of her.

During Tuesday night’s live show, the chart-topping star took to the stage where she and rapper KSI performed a medley of their respective hits.

The performance began with the singer coming down a short staircase while performing her Little Mix collab Kiss My (Uh Oh).

Unfortunately, as Madonna can attest, stairs and Brits performances don’t always mix, which Anne-Marie discovered the hard way as she lost her balance and fell down in the middle of her song.

Anne Marie 😭😭😭 I screamed and I feel so bad but the way she carried on like a STAR 👏🏼 #BRITS #BRITS2022 pic.twitter.com/ZWseg6P6Im — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 8, 2022

Following her on-stage mishap, Anne Marie joked on Twitter that she “didn’t need my left ankle anyway”.

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

The official Specsavers account then cheekily tweeted that the singer’s next visit was “on us”, to which Anne-Marie replied, “I’ll be in touch”.

Following her fall, Brits viewers showered the singer in praise for not letting the slip-up get her down...

well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/6JPrdrRjSs — ugly sad (@robynclairee) February 8, 2022

Oh no Anne Marie 🙈😂 Poor Gal! I was literally thinking ‘if that was me I’d fall down those stairs’ and well…. I’m getting Madonna 2014 flashbacks! Good on her for carrying on though! — Gem (@YouOkHunz) February 8, 2022

Babe @AnneMarie remains my Queen.



As someone who has fallen twice recently on a night out I feel this. Hard.



The recovery was 🔥



(Also remember when it happened to Madonna? Proving the best of us fall and get up to slay)#BRITs — Anisa Subedar (@TheAnisaSubedar) February 8, 2022

Anne-Marie and KSI had been nominated for Song Of The Year for their Digital Farm Animals collaboration Don’t Play, but lost out to Adele’s number one smash Easy On Me.

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena. JMEnternational via Getty Images

Earlier in the night, Anne-Marie was seen walking the red carpet where she and her close pal Ed Sheeran struck a pose for photographers.

Adele was the big winner at this year’s ceremony.

The singer scooped three of the four prizes she was nominated for at the ceremony, including the coveted Album Of The Year prize. See the full list of winners here.