Just some of the best bits from this year's Brit Awards

A stunning Adele performance? Check. An on-stage fall? Check. A mind-bogglingly unexpected collaboration? Check. Some amazing red carpet looks and emotional speeches? Double check.

Yep, this year’s Brit Awards really did deliver.

But if you didn’t fancy sitting through two and a half hours of telly to find out who won what (spoiler: Adele was the big winner) on Tuesday night, we’ve rounded up all the top moments you need to see.

Here’s the TL;DR...

1. First off, actual Monica Geller from Friends (aka Courteney Cox) was the surprise red carpet arrival

JMEnternational via Getty Images

2. Amid a sea of all-black outfits on this year’s red carpet, Måneskin served us something a bit different, and we were here for it

David M. Benett via Getty Images

3. But perhaps our favourite red carpet look? Well, that belonged to AJ Odudu

David M. Benett via Getty Images

4. Adele rocked up with a big sparkler on her engagement finger, and naturally got everyone talking

Adele on the Brits red carpet David M. Benett via Getty Images

5. Ed Sheeran opened the show by teaming up with Bring Me The Horizon for a heavy metal version of Bad Habits, and no-one knew quite what to make of it

6. The spirit of Madonna was alive and well at the O2, as Anne-Marie suffered an on-stage fall just like the pop icon did in 2015, but managed to recover like a true star

Anne Marie 😭😭😭 I screamed and I feel so bad but the way she carried on like a STAR 👏🏼 #BRITS #BRITS2022 pic.twitter.com/ZWseg6P6Im — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 8, 2022

7. Host Mo Gilligan had a cheeky swipe at Boris Johnson over partygate, because it had to be done

8. There was a cameo appearance from The Crown’s Emma Corrin in the middle of Little Simz’s performance

🎥 | video of Emma during Little Simz’s #Brits2022 performance pic.twitter.com/zlSlMqQM8N — emma corrin daily (@corrinthinker) February 8, 2022

9. Mo was forced to apologise for swearing, after getting a little “carried away”

10. Tom Daley said a quick hello to “Her Royal Highness Adele” when he presented an award, and we would totally have done the same

Tom Daley, antes de apresentar o prêmio de Melhor Novo Artista, estava procurando Adele e revelaram que ela não estava em seu acento.



Adele deve se apresentar em breve. pic.twitter.com/3PsaZtO1N0 — Adele Online (@adeleonlinecom) February 8, 2022

11. Little Simz bringing her mum up with her to collect the award for Best New Artist was undoubtedly the sweetest moment of the night

.@LittleSimz bringing her wonderful Mum on stage to collect her award and then giving us *that* speech 🥺😭 #BRITs https://t.co/tKqHrbhDd6 pic.twitter.com/Opur5LgSn9 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 8, 2022

11. Everything about Adele’s rendition of I Drink Wine was absolutely stunning

12. Dave gave one of the speeches of the night as he picked up the Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

13. And Becky Hill was overcome with emotion to take home the new Best Dance Act prize

pure emotion from @BeckyHill as she takes home her first ever BRIT Award for Best Dance Act 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Bv5S0sixWD — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

14. Mo put co-host Maya Jama on the spot about her rumoured engagement to Ben Simmons, and she was giving nowt away

15. A tearful Adele dedicated her win for the coveted Album Of The Year to her son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki in a heart-warming moment

the third win of the night for @Adele as '30' takes home @MastercardUK Album of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BLbUxC9tz8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

16. Dave’s flame-shooting guitar was something Lady Gaga would be proud of