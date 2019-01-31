May To Brussels On A Spitfire? BBC Apologises For Brexit Talks Blunder

BBC bosses blamed “simple human error” for a mishap which saw a news item about Theresa May’s return to Brussels illustrated with footage of Spitfire planes from the Second World War.
The corporation’s News at Six programme ended with a re-cap of top stories on Thursday evening, including the prime minister’s upcoming visit to the European Parliament.
But as presenter Sophie Raworth narrated May’s mission, a “production mistake” meant historic footage of the 1940s aircraft was broadcast instead.
As the film was played, Raworth said: “Theresa May says she intends to go back to Brussels to renegotiate her Brexit deal.”
The juxtaposition left viewers with the impression that May would fly to the continent onboard one of the WWII stalwarts.
It provoked a wild reaction on social media, with one Twitter user saying: “Chocks away”.
Paul Royall, the editor of the BBC News at Six, said in a tweet: “For those wondering – simple human error at end of [the BBC News at Six].
“A production mistake meant pictures used earlier to tease story about Biggin Hill ended up in our top story recap at close of show. If and when it happens pretty certain [the prime minister is] not travelling to Brussels like this.”
May has yet to announce when she will return to Brussels in an attempt to persuade European leaders to accept modifications to her Brexit deal.