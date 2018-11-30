The mother of Ben Needham, the British toddler who vanished 27 years ago on an idyllic Greek island, has said fresh DNA tests have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Kerry Needham, 44, revealed that analysis of blood found inside a toy car last year had proved it does not belong to tragic Ben, who wondered off whilst at his grandparents villa aged 21 months.

She told the Daily Mirror: “If that blood is not Ben’s – then who does it belong to? It’s devastating. We had built ourselves up thinking it would be a positive result and would prove Ben had died.

“It would have given us closure and we would have been able to start the grieving process.

“When it came back negative it was a shock. I don’t know what to think now. Is Ben dead or is he still alive?”

Kerry and her family believe a conspiracy to conceal the truth about Ben’s disappearance runs deep on Kos, an island in the Mediterranean sea around 280 miles (450km) from the capital Athens.