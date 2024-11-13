Benedict Cumberbatch And Rosamund Pike's New Film Sounds Like A Must-Watch For The Gentlemen Fans

Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Vianney Le Caer/

Fans of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen will definitely want to hear this newly-released info about his next movie.

The Netflix series – inspired by Guy’s film of the same name – proved to be a huge hit for the platform earlier this year, with his new film apparently diving into similar themes.

Wife & Dog has been described as a “return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of the British aristocracy explored in The Gentlemen” with some big-name talent already having already joined the cast.

The British director has plenty to keep him busy next year, as he’s also set to return to the world of Sherlock Holmes in a new TV series.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will take the lead in the origin story Young Sherlock, portraying an “exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before”.

It’s also been confirmed that a second season of The Gentlemen is in the works at Netflix, which was announced in an epic video shared by the platform over the summer.

Guy has also long been attached to a live-action remake of the Disney classic Hercules, having previously won praise for his reimagining of Aladdin back in 2019.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing the Hercules remake, and gave an update on the project to Total Film earlier this year.