Big Brother Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Who The Next Evicted Housemate Is

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best Sofi Adam/Shutterstock for Big Brother

We’re in the final days of ITV’s Big Brother reboot, and the twists just keep on coming.

After Tom and Jenkin became the victims of the third double eviction of the series earlier this week following a dastardly Spare Room twist that saved Jordan and sent him back into the house, viewers were told that another eviction would be happening on Wednesday.

Viewers had voted to save their favourite housemate, leaving the one with the least votes to be evicted just days before the final; but while that may have been filmed last night, it certainly wasn’t aired.

Viewers were confused when host AJ Odudu confirmed at the end of spinoff Late And Live that either Jordan, Henry, Matty, Noky, Olivia or Yinrun had been evicted, and would be interviewed on Thursday by co-host Will Best.

TL;DR – an eviction happened, but wasn’t shown. So who got the boot?

Well, that answer seems to have been provided by ITV’s dedicated Big Brother livestream, which is live for several hours following the spinoff show on streaming service ITVX.

In the live feed, five remaining housemates were seen; Henry and Olivia chatted on the sofa, Noky and Yinrun appeared walking around the house and Jordan was seen in the bathroom…

If you need the dots connected, that would imply that Matty has become the latest evictee from the Big Brother house, placing sixth overall.

Matty in the Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

But that’s not all! If various livestream comments are to be believed, Matty’s eviction could be the most dramatic yet.

During a clip which has been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jordan said to Noky: “What a way for Matty to go though, honestly.”

Noky replied: “That was disgraceful. But the only nice thing about his exit is that it is legendary. It will be remembered for years to come. No one will forget the guy that left during the letter reading.”

MATTY LEFT DURING THE LETTER READING, WHOEVER JOKED ABOUT THE LETTER SAYING YOU'RE GOING HOME YOU MIGHT BE RIGHT ☠️☠️☠️#BBUK pic.twitter.com/sP65PX6zmM — amber (@amberstrology) November 16, 2023

That implies two things, the first of which being that tonight’s episode will see the housemates receive their emotionally charged letters from home.

The second, is that Matty somehow received his eviction notice during his letter reading.

And, if that wasn’t enough, it seems that the housemates had to read each other’s letters, meaning news of Matty’s eviction was delivered by Yinrun.

A separate livestream clip sees Henry say: “When you read it, I was wondering if Yinrun was doing one of her dark jokes again.”

SPOILER: Matty got told he was being evicted via his letter from home (see subtitles moreso)#BBUK pic.twitter.com/QNQeHyvTTL — amber (@amberstrology) November 16, 2023

TL:DR – Matty (maybe) got evicted (maybe) via Yinrun, and (maybe) via his letter from home.

The five remaining housemates await Friday night’s finale to find out which of them will win that £100k prize.

