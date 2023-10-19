This Is Who Will Be Facing The Next Big Brother Eviction

Big Brother Shutterstock for Big Brother

The gloves are well and truly off in the newly rebooted season of Big Brother, with the next two housemates facing eviction having now been revealed.

Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show saw each housemate have to nominate in the Diary Room – although there was a twist in store for them.

The first round of nominations saw housemates only pick one other for eviction (with Kerry and the season’s eventual first casualty Farida facing the chop), but this week, they were asked to each name two housemates.

After all 15 contestants had voted, it was revealed that Henry Southan and Zak Srakaew would be up for eviction, with members of the public voting to give their least favourite of the pair the boot.

This means that either the 25-year-old food writer or the 28-year-old model will be strutting out of ITV’s newly refurbished Big Brother house on Friday to be interviewed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Watch the housemates’ reactions to the news below:

It's safe to say some of the Housemates were left speechless by that result 😱 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/bkpgXTirZ0 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 18, 2023

The season’s second eviction will take place on Friday (20 October).

Who voted for who?

Chanelle – Zak, Trish

Dylan – Matty, Henry

Hallie – Zak, Trish

Henry – Zak, Paul

Jenkin – Henry, Zak

Jordan – Paul, Noky

Kerry – Zak, Matty

Matty – Olivia, Kerry

Noky – Henry, Jordan

Paul – Trish, Jordan

Olivia – Matty, Henry

Tom – Hallie, Jordan

Trish – Kerry, Paul

Yinrun – Kerry, Noky

Zak – Hallie, Olivia

In total, Zak received five nominations and Henry received four. Trish, Matty, Jordan, Kerry and Paul received three, and Hallie, Noky and Olivia received two.

Only Yinrun, Dylan, Tom, Jenkin and Chanelle escaped without a single nomination.

What else happened on the episode?

After the housemates failed their shopping task and received their first economy budget of the season, tensions were already high.

They continued to rise after nominations were announced; as Henry noted, the housemates seemed shocked that he and Zak were up for eviction, despite at least four of them voting for him.

And, in one of the season’s most dramatic moments so far – Hallie and Olivia were caught breaking rules by discussing their nominations via code.

Their punishment is set to be announced on Thursday’s episode, but one thing’s for sure; Big Brother’s not happy.

Never forget that Big Brother Sees It All #BBLL #BBUK pic.twitter.com/I7WOf4HIGx — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 18, 2023