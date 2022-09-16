Bill Turnbull pictured last year Classic FM via PA Media

Bill Turnbull’s former colleagues came together on Friday to pay their respects to the late broadcaster at his funeral.

Among those who gathered at the private funeral ceremony on Friday afternoon were his former co-presenters Susanna Reid and Sian Williams, who were pictured arriving at Holy Trinity church in Suffolk together.

Also in attendance were BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty, Louise Minchin, Charlie Stayt and Mike Bushell, alongside Martha Kearney, Charlotte Hawkins and Nick Robinson.

Susanna Reid and Sian Williams arriving at Bill Turnbull's funeral Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Sian Williams told the PA news agency: “It is a day of sadness and reflection, and I hope sometime today there will also be time to celebrate his life because he was a great friend and a great man.

“And he has so many different connections to so many different people who cherish him that I hope we can have that time together where we can share those memories.

“I wish he were able to understand how much he was valued, and I think it is incredible the number of people here who just wanted to come and celebrate and pay their respects to him.”

Louise Minchin Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

She added: “I think the reason that so many people have turned out today to pay their respects – to think about him and share memories of him and to celebrate him – is because he was a good man.

“He was a great bloke, he was great to work with, he was a great friend, and you see that here with the number of people who wanted to express that.”

Naga Munchetty Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Naga Munchetty also told the news organisation she will remember her late colleague as a “funny, charming, cheeky guy”.

“To sit next to Bill was always an experience, it was always fun, it was always focused, but it was also about the audience,” she said.

“It was telling the story, being part of the story, which is always a privilege, and hearing people’s experiences and helping to relay those to our audience. It was the audience – that’s what Bill was about.”

Mourners including Martha Kearney and Charlie Stayt are pictured arriving at his funeral Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Bill’s two sons and son-in-law were among the six pallbearers carrying his oak coffin, which was adorned with a red rose and a purple bouquet, into the church.

He had been an avid supporter of Wycombe Wanderers throughout his life, and the club’s manager, Gareth Ainsworth, attended the funeral wearing black sunglasses.

A signed Wycombe Wanderers shirt with the number 60 had been placed on a bench outside the church as mourners filed in to celebrate the life of the veteran journalist.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of TV presenter and journalist Bill Turnbull into Holy Trinity Church in Blythburgh, Suffolk for his funeral Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Bill was best known as one of the anchors of the BBC’s flagship breakfast show, which he presented for 15 years until he stepped down in 2016.

In his later years, he reunited with former co-host Susanna Reid to guest present a number of episodes of Good Morning Britain, as well as presenting his own show on Classic FM.