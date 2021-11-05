Boris And The Boys Club: Leading Women Hit Out After PM Dines At Men-Only Garrick Club

HuffPost UK Boris Johnson was spotted leaving the men's only Garrick Club this week

Boris Johnson has come under fire from female leaders after he dined at a private members’ club that excludes women. The prime minister was photographed leaving the exclusive Garrick Club in central London on Tuesday night after reportedly flying 400 miles from Glasgow. He met with Tory peers and climate change sceptic Lord Moore of Etchingham, according to the Daily Mirror. The event was said to be for Daily Telegraph journalists – where Johnson was a £250,000 a year columnist. The 190-year-old club sits at the heart of the establishment, where past and present members have included Charles Dickens, Sir Laurence Olivier, Jeremy Paxman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Stephen Fry. However, despite a high-profile campaign backed by Cherie Blair, women are still not allowed to join the club and can only visit as a guest of a male member.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Earlier this year Cherie Blair recalled watching her fellow trainee barrister and future husband Tony being admitted into the club in 1976, while she was shut outside.

Critics point out Johnson’s attendance at the club is not a good look for a prime minister who talks about equality and levelling up the country. Conservative MP and chair of the woman and equalities committee, Caroline Nokes, told HuffPost UK: “Every time I get optimistic that that blokey attitude is diminishing something happens to remind me it is alive and well. Why on Earth is it still a cultural ‘thing’ that men only clubs are ok? “We wouldn’t ban people on the basis of ethnicity or religion, but gender is somehow still ok? “I want the PM to start building back better in a way that doesn’t exclude women, like he suggested at the G7, but we still seem a long way from any commitment on that.” Earlier this year Johnson told international leaders he wanted to create a world that was “fairer”, more “gender neutral” and “more feminine”. No10 has also previously said that Johnson considers himself a feminist. Lingerie tycoon Emily Bendell, who set up a petition to get the Garrick to accept female members, said she had no issue with men hanging out with other men, but added: “This club clearly has a lot of influential members, highly concentrated in certain professions.” The Bluebella entrepreneur added: “The fact that Boris Johnson was attending a work reunion shows how intrinsically the club is linked to professional connections. “It’s obviously incredibly disappointing that people who are telling us they are committed to equality and diversity think it’s OK to frequent a club like the Garrick. The two things are not compatible.” Last year lawyers sent a legal letter on Bendell’s behalf to the club, saying their policy breached the equalities act.