4 Questions Boris Johnson Needs To Answer Right Now

Boris Johnson has been heavily scrutinised in the past few weeks for his handling of sleaze within his own party, rising Covid cases, and his own rather lax approach to major environmental issues in the UK.

The prime minister has repeatedly refused to answer direct questions on these pressing problems for weeks, to the growing frustration of the public.

Here are just four questions Johnson needs to answer right now.

1. Why won’t you apologise to the public over the Owen Paterson debacle?

All Tory MPs were whipped to vote against suspending fellow Conservative MP Owen Paterson last week.

The independent watchdog advised Parliament to suspend Paterson for 30 days after he was found guilty of lobbying on behalf of two companies which both paid him to be a consultant outside of Westminster.

While Paterson was initially let off, furious public backlash triggered a surprising U-turn from the government just the day after the Parliamentary vote.

Paterson then resigned but questions remain over how the government chose to back a former Tory cabinet minister rather than the traditional disciplinary process for MPs.

His critics have asked if the prime minister has any integrity at all after the ‘sleazy’ events on last week.

But when pressed over the case on Monday, Johnson said: “I don’t think there’s much more to be said about [the Owen Paterson] case, I really don’t.”

He refused to apologise on three occasions during a TV interview with the BBC.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said: “Boris Johnson does not have the decency either to defend or apologise for his actions.”