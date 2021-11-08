Kay Burley's Sharp Comeback After Cabinet Minister Claims A 'Rich Variety' Of People Become Lords

Anne-Marie Trevelyan defended the House of Lords by claiming there are a “rich variety” of people who have been elevated to be peers – only for journalist Kay Burley to point out a key error with the minister’s wording.

The international trade secretary was fielding questions about sleaze in the Tory Party after it was found that donors who had given more than £3 million to the Conservatives usually went on to become peers in the House of Lords.

Trevelyan defended her party – after admitting she had not even read the investigation’s findings – and said: “We want a rich mix in the House of Lords of voices with experience in all the sectors of our country.”

Sky News’ Kay Burley hit back: “Rich being the operative word there.”

A joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy published over the weekend claimed there was a new “cash peerages” scandal brewing within the Conservative Party after 16 of the party’s main treasurers have reportedly been offered a seat in the Lords over the last two decades.

According to the probe, the only exception to this pattern is the most recent treasurer who stood down in September.

After 11 consecutive years in Downing Street, Conservative governments have pushed nine of the party’s former treasurers into the House of Lords.

Trevelyan was also pressed about the process of assigning peerages on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

According to the report, some people have become peers even after the independent House of Lords Appointments Commission advises against it, because the prime minister of the day has promoted that individual anyway.

Trevelyan replied: “The prime minister of the day, and of course that changes, has the final say on that – and we see in the House of Lords a rich mixture.”

But the GMB presenters asked: “What’s the point of having the process if the process is going to be ignored?”

The international trade secretary deflected the question, and claimed that a variety of people in the Lords helps “bring extraordinary skills” to Westminster.