International Trade Secretary Claims Boris Johnson Doesn't Need To Attend Tory Sleaze Debate

The international trade secretary suggested Boris Johnson does not need to attend the upcoming Commons’ debate on sleaze in his own party because he should be focusing on “important” prime ministerial matters.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan provided unwavering support for Johnson during her broadcast interviews on Monday despite the ongoing row over corruption within the Conservative Party.

This was triggered by former Tory MP Owen Paterson’s breach of lobbying rules and the brief attempt to undermine the MPs’ watchdog after Conservative MPs voted not to suspend Paterson for his actions last week, before carrying out a U-turn.

While conceding she did not actually know if the prime minister would be at the despatch box as she’s in Glasgow for COP26, Trevelyan said she did not think he needed to attend.

Sky News’ Kay Burley then pointed out that the government – and the prime minister – had received an “absolute kicking” over the weekend.

Trevelyan replied: “My opinion is that he shouldn’t be there. He will, no doubt as we all do, have the House of Commons on in his office as he’s dealing with the many issues that only a prime minister can deal with, and he will get a briefing of the key issues raised by colleagues across the house later.”

Burley then pointed out that, “perception is reality” and if Johnson is absent from this pivotal debate, the public will form a certain opinion.

She listed Johnson’s recent controversies such as his lavish No.10 refurbishment, £25,000-a-week holiday in Marbella and his trip to Mustique, which have all raised questions about who is funding his lifestyle.

The news presenter claimed the public will subsequently ask if the prime minister “playing fast and loose with the rules” himself.

But Trevelyan replied: “The prime minister has followed the appropriate ministerial guidelines and registered all those activities, and in the case of staying with his very old friend Zac Goldsmith for a well-earned holiday a few weeks ago, he set out where he was, as we all do if we receive hospitality from friends or indeed others who are not close friends.”

Burley pushed: “He didn’t list it appropriately though, we both know that, don’t we?”

The international trade secretary claimed this had all been “suitably approved”.

She also maintained that the prime minister has managed an incredibly challenging time throughout the pandemic with “incredible success”, suggesting his break was well-deserved.